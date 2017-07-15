Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti to meet Rajnath Singh in Delhi

Mehbooba Mufti and Rajnath Singh are expected to discuss the ongoing chaos going on in the Valley. (Reuters)

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, who is in the national capital, will meet Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday. Both the leaders are expected to discuss the ongoing chaos going on in the Valley. Kashmir has been witnessing a state of tension and violence. On Monday, terrorists opened fire on a bus, carrying over 30 pilgrims on their way to the Amarnath cave shrine, in Anantnag district. The incident occurred between Baltal and Mir Bazar. Reportedly, the bus was neither a part of a convoy nor registered with the shrine board. On July 12, three Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists were killed by security forces near Budgam district in Jammu and Kashmir.