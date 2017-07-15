Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti meets Rajnath Singh to discuss state situation and Amarnath security

I am happy that all political parties have come together and are fighting together to resolve Kashmir issue(ANI)

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti today met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and apprised him of the law and order situation in the state days after attack on pilgrims of Amarnath Yatra. Mehbooba accused China of joining the foreign forces to meddle in India’s affair. “I am happy that all political parties have come together and are fighting together to resolve Kashmir issue,” she told reporters, as per ANI. Seven pilgrims were killed and 19 injured in Anantnag district in a terror attack while returning from the Amarnath cave shrine on Monday.

The meeting started lasted for almost an hour. According to News Nation, an aide to the home minister said, ensuring the security of Amarnath Yatra obviously topped the agenda of the meeting. She also briefed about the steps taken for providing better security to the Amarnath pilgrims. The home ministry has decided to erect 21 more security pickets on the Amarnath route to check for security purpose, the report added.

Earlier on Friday Mehbooba lashed out at legislators from Pulwama, as no legislator even tries to go there while addressing a high-level meeting of Peoples Democratic Party leaders which included many legislators and ministers, according to Indian Express sources. The tense situation in the Valley, glaring gaps in governance, the inability of her ministers in breaking the political impasse in South Kashmir was the main theme of the discussion, though the meeting was called to discuss arrangements for the party’s founders’ day on August 3. More than 100 party leaders were present including many zonal and district presidents at her residence in the meeting, a PDP leader told The Indian Express.