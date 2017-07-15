Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti lashes out at Cabinet colleagues for not visiting Pulwama, warns of dire consequences

The tense situation in the Valley, glaring gaps in governance, the inability of her ministers in breaking the political impasse in South Kashmir was the main theme of the discussion. (IE)

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti is angry at her Cabinet colleagues specially from Pulwama and warned either they perform or face stern action, according to a report from Indian Express. Saying that she has been left “completely unattended”, Mehbooba on Friday lashed out at legislators from Pulwama, as no legislator even tries to go there, she added. Mufti was addressing a high-level meeting of Peoples Democratic Party leaders which included many legislators and ministers, according to Indian Express sources.

The tense situation in the Valley, glaring gaps in governance, the inability of her ministers in breaking the political impasse in South Kashmir was the main theme of the discussion, though the meeting was called to discuss arrangements for the party’s founders’ day on August 3. More than 100 party leaders were present including many zonal and district presidents at her residence in the meeting, a PDP leader told The Indian Express. Former Deputy Chief Minister Muzaffar Baig, party’s vice president Sartaj Madni and party general secretary Nizam-ud-din Bhat also spoke in the meeting, the leader added.

Complaining about the ministers, the party’s zonal and district presidents said they aren’t responding to the demands of political workers to alleviate the problems of the people. Mufti said that the ministers and legislators are her family members and that’s why she wouldn’t act tough. “….it will take two minutes (for me) to assert myself as Chief Minister,” she added.

Mufti is also unhappy with the fact that very less percentage of central funds have been utilised by various departments until now, the leader said adding that she also questioned them “If there is such low utilisation, how will development happen?” The PDP leader also said she will introduce an appraisal system of ministries and utilisation of funds will be one of the important criteria. As per records those not performing well will be sacked, he added. Mufti told the meeting that ministers have to shape up or ship out. Sources said Mufti was upset with party leaders for ignoring Pulwama, which was one-time party bastion now is currently the centre of protests and militancy.

“….why have we stopped doing anything there. Legislators and ministers aren’t going there at all. This isn’t good. I will have to go there (to Pulwama) myself and begin the outreach,” the PDP leader said quoting Mufti, ar per report.“She asked Revenue Minister and senior PDP leader Abdul Rehman Veeri and other leaders to explain why they didn’t go there,” the leader added.