Jammu and Kashmir cloud burst: Flash floods kill 3 in Doda’s Thathri village

The area which comes under Jammu region has witnessed heavy rainfall throughout this monsoon. (Image: ANI)

Jammu and Kashmir cloud burst: Three people have been reportedly found dead in flash floods due to a cloud burst in Doda’s Thathri village in Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier in the day, ANI reported that two people went missing and many were trapped inside the cloud burst. Local police have reached the spot and rescue operations are underway. The area which comes under Jammu region has witnessed heavy rainfall throughout this monsoon. “Flash flood triggered by cloudburst hit Thathri town at 2.20 am resulting in a massive increase in the level of the ‘nullah’ flowing along the Jamai Masjid locality close to the town,” a police officer told PTI. Deputy SP (headquarters) Doda, Iftkhar Ahmed, informed that the water level and silt suddenly rose in the drain after the cloudburst washing away several structures along its path leading to the main market.

The Batote-Doda-Kishtwar National Highway (NH1B) was closed due to huge boulders at Thathri market triggered by the cloudburst. Water supply pipes and power supply remained snapped in the area.

Earlier this month, similar flash floods occurred in many villages in Anantnag district after two cloud bursts took place on July 20. Several houses, standing crops and roads were damaged and nearly 13 water supply schemes and two timber depots were affected during the incident.

According to a report by Kashmir Times, cloud burst occurred at Dodhwagan and Halsidar villages. The flood water came into the residential houses which forced people to rush out for safety and property worth lakhs were damaged. The water entered into as many as 80 residential houses at Gowas village while in Dodhwagan village 20 houses were affected due to flash floods, the report added further. However, no loss of lives were reported in the incident.

In April 2017, the water level of Jhelum river rose above the danger mark after heavy rainfall which forced the administration to issue flood alert in the Valley.