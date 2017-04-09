Jammu and Kashmir bypolls: Farooq Abdullah says govt fails to give peaceful voting atmosphere

Farooq Abdullah after casting his vote in the Srinagar bypolls. (Source: Twitter)

The former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah cast his vote along with his father Farooq Abdullah on Sunday afternoon in the Jammu and Kashmir bypolls. After casting their votes, they reacted to the violence during the voting day. Omar Adullah said he has has never seen a worse election and campaigning situation in his 20 year political career. He added that it is the failure of the state, Centre as well as the Election Commission.

“Been a politician for 20 years, never saw such a bad situation for elections & campaigning. Failure of State Govt, Centre and EC,” Omar Abdullah told the news agency ANI. The senior leader Farooq Abdullah expressed disappointment by saying that it should have a peaceful day. “Elections shld hv been peaceful today, this govt has failed in giving a peaceful atmosphere for people to come & vote,” he added.

Many reports have emerged since morning for clashes between locals and security personals since morning. One person was reported dead near the polling station Budgam’s Dalwan Pakerpora while clashes were reported from Dalwan Pakerpora and Nasrullahpora as well as from Chadoora. A total of 4 people were reported injured. One car of a Congress candidate was also vandalised. In an incident of booth capturing 2 people were beaten.

Petrol bombs were hurled at the polling station, as voting for the by-election to the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency began here. Nine candidates are in fray for the Srinagar Parliamentary constituency where more than 1,500 polling stations have been set up for nearly 12.61 lakh voters. Security was beefed up and internet services were also shut down ahead of the polling.