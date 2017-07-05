Jammu and Kashmir assembly resolution for implementing GST a sham: Omar Abdullah

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah today termed the resolution on the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), passed by the state assembly, as a sham.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah today termed the resolution on the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), passed by the state assembly, as a sham and said there was absolutely no clarity on constitutional safeguards for the state. “With absolutely no clarity of what ‘constitutional safeguards’ the BJP-PDP government in J&K has agreed with the centre, the sham resolution passes,” Omar wrote on twitter. Earlier today, the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly adopted a resolution for implementing the GST in the state amid protests by the NC and the Congress. Omar, the working president of the National Conference (NC), said the state government had made up its mind to implement the new tax regime in the state, but was indulging in theatrics. “As expected the govt reply was full of hyperbole & devoid of substance. The BJP-PDP Govt had decided to apply GST so why the theatrics,” he asked in another tweet.

He equated the resolution with a blank cheque. “This is what I’d said yesterday & the resolution, bereft of specifics, is exactly the blank cheque that I’d foreseen,” he added. The resolution, moved by state Finance Minister Haseeb Drabu, was adopted through a presidential order calling on the Centre to safeguard the special status and exclusive taxation powers of the state.