Jammu and Kashmir: Army jawan carrying 2 grenades arrested at Srinagar airport

An Army jawan was arrested by police earlier today at the Srinagar airport in Jammu and Kashmir for the possession of 2 hand grenades. According to Army sources, the jawan was from Darjeeling and he accepted that carry the grenades. He told police that he was carrying the grenades for causing a blast in rivers in order to catch fishes. The jawan has been identified as Bhopal Mukhiya of JAK Rifles and he posted at Uri sector in Kashmir. An official of the anti-hijacking force said, “he was taken into custody after two hand grenades were recovered from his possession during the search at the main gate of the airport.” He further added, “the jawan is being questioned about the explosives.”

In a recent development in the case, with the probe, still going the jawan has admmited the involvement of junior level officers with him.

