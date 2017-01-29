Jammu and Kashmir: 5 army personnel rescued alive from under snow

Five army personnel were today rescued alive after being trapped for several hours under snow in Macchil sector along the Line of Control in Kashmir Valley, officials said. (Source: PTI)

Five army personnel were today rescued alive after being trapped for several hours under snow in Macchil sector along the Line of Control in Kashmir Valley, officials said. The soldiers got trapped after the track leading to their post caved in this morning.

“All the five soldiers were rescued alive and were shifted to hospital for treatment,” an army official told PTI here. He said the rescue operation was launched immediately after the snow track leading to the post caved in, resulting in five soldiers getting trapped.

The rescuers worked hard despite inclement weather and managed to rescue the trapped jawans, the official said.

As many as 21 persons, including 15 army men, have been killed since Wednesday due to avalanches and snowfall-related deaths in Kashmir valley. Authorities have issued a high danger avalanche warning in hilly parts of snow-bound Kashmir Valley in view of fresh snowfall which was still continuing when last reports were received.