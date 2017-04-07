Jammu and Kashmir: 2 soldiers killed after avalanches hit Batalik Sector in Ladakh

Two soldiers were killed and as many injured after multiple avalanches hit Batalik sector in Ladakh region of Jammu and Kashmir. (representative image by PTI)

Two soldiers were killed and as many injured after multiple avalanches hit Batalik sector in Ladakh region of Jammu and Kashmir. Five soldiers were trapped at an Army post yesterday following the natural calamity, an Army official said. Rescue operation was launched and four jawans were rescued. Unfortunately, two soldiers have succumbed to their injuries. Still one soldier is missing and efforts are on to locate him, the report said.

“Rescue operation for the remaining three soldiers is in progress. Specially trained Avalanche Rescue Teams have been deployed to rescue them,” the official said.

According to MeT department officials, Srinagar received 83.9 mm rain and snowfall since yesterday while Kokernag in south Kashmir received 69.9 mm of rains in that period.

Pahalgam, also in south Kashmir, recorded rainfall of 64.2 mm of rains since Wednesday.

As many as 20 Army personnel including a major and a Junior Commissioned Officer lost their lives in three separate incidents of avalanches in Sonamarg area of Ganderbal, Gurez in Bandipora and Machhil in Kupwara districts in January this year.

High and medium danger avalanche warnings were issued yesterday for areas in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh.

The advisory was issued by the Chandigarh-based Snow and Avalanche Study Establishment (SASE), part of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

“High-danger avalanche warning is in place for slopes and areas of Kargil in Jammu and Kashmir,” the SASE said.

“A medium-danger avalanche warning is in place in slopes and areas of Baramulla, Kupwara and Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir,” it said.

The medium danger warning is also in place forslopes and areas of Lahaul Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh, it said.

The warning has been issued for the next 24 hours.

(With agency inputs)