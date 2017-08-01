Jama Masjid blast case: Delhi court orders framing of charges against Yasin Bhatkal, 10 others

On July 18, the court had reserved its order on whether to put Yasin Bhatkal on trial in four separate cases.

A Delhi court today ordered framing of charges against Indian Mujahideen (IM) operative Yasin Bhatkal and 10 others in the 2010 Jama Masjid blast case. The court also discharged three alleged members of the outfit, citing lack of evidence against them. According to PTI, additional sessions Judge Sidharth Sharma discharged the trio of Syed Ismail Affaque, Abdus Saboor and Riyaz Ahmad Sayeedi, who were included in the police charge sheet.

The case is connected to a blast near Jama Masjid in the national capital on September 19, 2010, soon after two suspected IM operatives fired at a bus from which foreign tourists were getting down near the gate of the mosque.

Delhi Police had earlier filed a charge sheet against these suspected IM members, including Yasin Bhatkal, in connection with the case and said these suspects had carried out the attack to discourage foreign countries from taking part in 2010 Commonwealth Games that was held in Delhi, PTI said. The police had also claimed that IM men had planned to shot at foreign tourists found near Jama Masjid and also to carry out an explosion to inflict maximum casualties.

Earlier on July 18, the court had reserved its order on whether to put Yasin Bhatkal on trial in four separate cases, which included Jama Masjid blast case, after the conclusion of the hearing of arguments on charges in the cases. The special NIA Court had awarded the death penalty to him in a case related to 2013 Hyderabad bomb blasts, in which 18 people lost their lives, PTI reported.