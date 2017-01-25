Jalllikattu: Centre’s decision to withdraw 2016 notification will bring permanent solution, says BJP

Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi yesterday told a bench headed by Justice Dipak Misra that the Centre has decided to withdraw the January 6, 2016 notification issued by the Ministry of Environment and Forest allowing the sport. (AP)

With the Centre deciding to withdraw its 2016 notification allowing bull-taming sport Jalllikattu to be played in view of the legislation passed by the Tamil Nadu Assembly, state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday said the decision taken by the government would bring a permanent solution to the matter and added that the people are grateful for the same.

Stating that it is the victory of the people and students of Tamil Nadu who enforced the government to withdraw the notification, BJP state chief Tamilisai Soundararajan told ANI, “The government is moving towards a permanent solution, so the people of TN are very grateful for that. Although the ordinance passed by the state government is itself a permanent solution, but whatever may be the final blockage which may be created in future will be cleared because of this notification.”

Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi yesterday told a bench headed by Justice Dipak Misra that the Centre has decided to withdraw the January 6, 2016 notification issued by the Ministry of Environment and Forest allowing the sport. The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Tamil Nadu Amendment), Act, 2017 brought by Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, was on Monday adopted unanimously by a voice vote in the Assembly.

The Bill would now be sent for the President’s approval. Soon after the Bill was passed, the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) filed nearly 70 caveats in the apex court seeking prior hearing if pleas challenging the new legislation in the state come up for consideration.