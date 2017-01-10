Jallikkattu a traditional sport, we have to see if it should be amended the way it was done earlier in Shah Bano case: Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu at South Conclave

Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu began the session by reiterating, “I am a friend of Tamil Nadu government.” He also praised the Tamil Nadu’s iconic leaders for taking the state forward. (Source: PTI)

Day 2 of the India Today South Conclave 2017 was inaugurated by Union Minister M Venkaiah, following which he took part in a session on ”federalism” and responded to various questions on Centre-State relationship including prospective electoral alliances in some of the southern states, particularly Tamil Nadu.

When asked whether BJP is likely to pass an ordinance on Jallikkattu, Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu res, “Jallikkattu has been a traditional sport, we have to see if it should be amended the way it has been done earlier in Shah Bano case. Personally, I think that jallikkattu is a traditional art, a traditional play and nobody should have an objection but when the highest court of the land has issued a judgment on this, I cannot say anything on it. However, I have already conveyed my sentiments to my colleagues in the Central government,” said Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu.

Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu on Day 2 of the South Conclave also shared his insights on the Centre’s approach to policy-making and regional alliances in other states, with a special focus on the southern states.