Jallikattu: Train services affected as protests refuse to die down

Nearly six trains were canceled and five rescheduled in the wake of continuing protests. (ANI)

Even after Centre’s clearing ordinance yesterday and sending it to President Pranab Mukherjee, protest on the issue has refused to die down in the state. Several passengers in the state were remained stranded in the day after train services were affected in the wake of the protests.

As per reports, nearly six trains were canceled and five rescheduled in the wake of continuing protests. People continue to gather in Marina Beach in Chennai since last few days voicing their support in protest against the ban. In fact, some even brought their pet dogs in support of the protest. Earlier in the day DMK leaders including party’s working president MK Stalin also went on a one-day hunger strike in support of the protest.

Earlier in the day, AIADMK leaders also met President Pranab Mukherjee on the issue. Speaking to media persons after meeting him, party leader M Thambidurai said that ordinance allowing bull-taming sport may come into effect by evening.

“We strongly believe by today evening the ordinance on Jallikattu will come into effect,” Thambidurai said. He said that Ex-TN Chief Minister Lt Jayalalithaa had many times raked the issue, however, it was turned down by Centre. “Issue of Jallikattu was in concurrent list & therefore late Amma stressed the need to solve it but Centre omitted our request,” he added. He also slammed opposition DMK of inactivity in the issue.

In the wake of the pro-jallikattu protests in Tamil Nadu, the ruling AIADMK MPs today reached Rashtrapati Bhavan to seek early aproval for an ordinance to facilitate holding of the bull taming sport. Prior to this Home Minister Rajnath Singh had received a proposal from Tamil Nadu government regarding conduction of Jallikattu and a final decision keeping in mind sentiments of the people.