Jallikattu to be banned again? Supreme Court to hear Animal Welfare Board on January 30

A bench of the Supreme Court is expected to hear the petitions to ban jallikattu Monday, January 30.

In another turn of events for jallikattu protesters, the Supreme Court on Wednesday decides to hear all the petitions filed by the Animal Welfare Board of India and other bodies challenging the law to allow the bull taming sport in the country. A bench of the Supreme Court is expected to hear the petitions on Monday, January 30. The current law by the Tamil Nadu government goes around the 2014 Supreme Court ban on the sport which had found that the festival included torturing bulls. Earlier this year, massive protests were seen following people bring arrested by the police for going against the ban and organising jallikattu in various regions of Tamil Nadu. The protests at Chennai’s Marina beach were mostly calm and were attended in huge numbers by students of the state with the support of politicians and the Tamil film fraternity.

While some demanded a ban on PETA for not recognising and disrespecting the Tamil culture. The protest which had garnered the entire nation’s attentions and respect for being peaceful turned violent as the police began dispersing the crowd gathered at the beach after days of protests. According to reports, nearly 50 vehicles were burnt along with a police station. A video shared by filmstar and the face of the agitation Kamal Haasan showed a man dressed in police uniform setting fire to an auto rickshaw. While the police had initially called the video a doctored one, they later agreed to send it for “scientific examination”.

Certain other leaders like BJP’s Subramanian Swamy made an accusation about Pakistanis and jehadis taking over the protests and inciting violence. Meanwhile, the situation in Chennai has somewhat come to a state of normalcy. Yesterday, Kamal Haasan had s[oken to the media about the reports of policemen inciting violence and said that the people wanted answers. Although, he asked the people not to hate Pakistan.