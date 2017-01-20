Jallikattu to be back soon? Environment Minister promises answers within a day

AG Mukul Rohatgi said that the centre and the Tamil Nadu government were in talks. (Reuters)

Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi on Friday addressed the media on the Supreme Court’s agreement to delay its final judgment on jallikattu. Rohatgi said that he had requested the Supreme Court to not give judgement in jallikattu for a week as the situation was already very aroused and the apex court agreed. He further added that the centre and the Tamil Nadu government were in talks and it would be decided soon as to if the state will act or both parties would take some actions. He added that all the options had been kept open. Meanwhile, Minister of State of environment and Forest, Anil Dave said that the Home Ministry had received a proposal from the Tamil Andu government and the matter was under consideration. He ensured that the matter would be solved in the shortest time possible. A meeting between the President and AIDMK leaders are to meet today at 2 pm to discuss the matter.

Dave said that the ministry would clear out the picture in the shortest possible time, which would be by Friday’s evening or Saturday. He said that all the information would be brought forward in the shortest possible time and the ministry would reach a conclusion on the matter. Meanwhile, CNN News18 reported that Home Ministry sources revealed that jallikattu would be unbanned soon bringing about a crowdsourced win for the Tamil people.

Earlier today, the central government moved the Supreme Court over jallikattu asking for a delay in the final judgement o which the apex court agreed. The central government remains worried about the law and order situation in the state due to the massive ongoing protests. While the protests have been pleasantly organised and peaceful, one can never see a spark of violence coming. Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government is reportedly in talks with the centre to find a solution.