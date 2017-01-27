Jallikattu: Supreme Court defers hearing till January 31

Recent protests over Jallikattu across the state which had turned violent few days back was the handiwork of anti social elements, says Tamil Nadu CM. (Reuters)

The Supreme Court has today said that it will hear the matters related to Jallikattu on January 31, after the Centre filed an application seeking withdrawal of the January 6 notification, permitting the bull-taming sport to be held in Tamil Nadu.

The bench headed by Justice Deepak Mishra gave permissions for all applications related to the sport to be filed. It also added that the matter will be heard on January 31. Earlier, representing the Centre, Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi had said before the bench that the government has filed an application seeking to withdraw the January 2016 notification. The apex court had previously fixed the case on January 30.

In the meantime, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam had responded to the Opposition allegations and said that the recent protests over Jallikattu across the state which had turned violent few days back was the handiwork of anti-social elements. While adding that the probe is on, he also said that whoever is found guilty of disrupting the peace and harmony of the state will be punished. He also praised the state police for doing a good job in trying to prevent any untoward incident.

Last Monday, Tamil Nadu State Assembly had passed the bill to overturn Supreme Court order banning controversial bull-taming sport of Jallikattu. With clearance from the state assembly, the performing of bull-taming sports has now turned legal in the state. “Jallikattu Bill passed unanimously in Tamil Nadu Assembly,” AIADMK tweeted.

You may also like to watch this video

The bill, passed by state government in a special session called by the speaker, also replaced the ordinance promulgated for the same.