Jallikattu slogans reveal this is now a battle for Tamil tradition and pride: I am A Tamil, I support Jallikattu, Save our Culture

Chennai’s Marina Beach is now grabbing eyeballs like never before! According to TV reports, there are over 12,000 people who have gathered to support Jallikattu, following a late night vigil on Tuesday. The mass movement is fast reinventing itself into a huge student movement, with thousands of students pitching in.

What the students are now demanding – according to TV reports – is a statement from Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and secondly, they want PETA, the organisation that is associated with fighting this legal battle to ban jalikkatu, banned.

Not just raising slogans, these students are tweeting pictures using the hashtag #JusticeForJallikattu and videos are being circulated to spread awareness about their time-old tradition, which they are fighting to preserve.

Curious to know more? Check out these tweets which are being sent by students:

While media focus is mostly on Marina beach, the protests are now spreading across Madurai, Coimbatore and other places as more students are joining in. This show of strength is gathering momentum – indeed, it is a mass wave that we are seeing.

Across Tamil Nadu, #jallikattu protests are bringing people together with a definite sense of purpose and identity – a battle to save Tamil tradition and pride.