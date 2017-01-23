Jallikattu row turns violent, protesters set police station near Marina Beach on fire

Jallikattu protests intensified as Ice House Police Station near Marina Beach was set ablaze by the protesters in Chennai. (ANI)

Jallikattu protests intensified as Ice House Police Station near Marina Beach was set ablaze by the protesters in Chennai. The 6-day peaceful protest turned violent on Monday as the police tried to disperse protesters. As per reports, the police station area has been vandalized and around 20 policemen were hurt during this outburst of violence.

Tamil Nadu: Fire at Ice House Police Station near Marina Beach in Chennai, Police disperse protesters #jallikattu pic.twitter.com/i44VmV0MN2 — ANI (@ANI_news) January 23, 2017

Miscreants also set fire to vehicles parked outside the Ice House police station at Triplicane, near Marina Beach. Protesters pelted stones at policemen and used petrol bombs on officials. Meanwhile, the police chased the mob and launched a lathicharge too.

Chennai: Vehicles near Ice House Police station set on fire #jallikattu pic.twitter.com/OVlfNY7Qx4 — ANI (@ANI_news) January 23, 2017

Heavy police force was deployed at Chennai’s Marina Beach early this morning. The Chennai police started removing scores of protesters who were demonstrating at the Marina beach for the past one week so as to seek a permanent solution for organising the bull-taming sport ‘Jallikattu’.

You May Also Like To Watch This:

In the wake of Jallikattu protest, the police requested the protesters at Marina Beach to end the protest. Undeterred by the police threats and the lathi charge thereafter, protesters started singing the national anthem ‘Jana Gana Mana’ as police tried to remove them from Chennai’s Marina Beach. Routes leading to Chennai’s Marina Beach were later closed and barricading was put up by police to prevent people from assembling there.