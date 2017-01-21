Jallikattu Row: Tamil Nadu Governor clears Ordinance, says O Panneerselvam; Sasikala Natrajan thanks PM Narendra Modi

AIADMK chief Sasikala Natrajan also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his support for the ordinance. (PTI)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Saturday confirmed that Governor O Pannerselvam has given his clearance Jallikattu ordinance. Panneerselvam is scheduled to inaugurate Jallikattu at Alanganallur tomorrow morning at 10 AM. While the bill to replace Ordinance will be tabled in state assembly on January 23. AIADMK chief Sasikala Natrajan also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his support for the ordinance. Earlier in the day, senior AIADMK leader M Thambidurai said that ordinance allowing bull-taming sport Jallikattu will come into effect by evening. Thambidurai, speaking to media after meeting President Pranab Mukherjee, said the assent over ordinance is still awaited.

“We strongly believe by today evening the ordinance on Jallikattu will come into effect,” Thambidurai said. He said that Ex-TN Chief Minister Lt Jayalalithaa had many times raked the issue, however, it was turned down by Centre. “Issue of Jallikattu was in concurrent list & therefore late Amma stressed the need to solve it but Centre omitted our request,” he added.

He also slammed opposition DMK of inactivity in the issue. “DMK was in power for a long time, why didn’t they take this matter up, they’ve failed in this, which is why we’re at this juncture,” he said. Slamming centre, he said that party lawmakers were not given appointment over the issue. “In last 1 year our MPs came a number of times to seek appointment of PM but couldn’t get one, disappointing,” Thambidurai said.

Earlier, PM Modi had assured the Centre’s commitment towards Tamil Nadu and said all efforts were being made to realise the “cultural aspirations” of its people. “We are very proud of the rich culture of Tamil Nadu. All efforts are being made to fulfil the cultural aspirations of Tamil people,” Modi said on twitter. “Central government is fully committed to the progress of Tamil Nadu and will always work to ensure the state scales new avenues of progress,” he added.

Massive protests were seen in support of the bull-taming sport Jallikattu for five days, resulting in a complete collapse of state machinery. However, Modi-led centre approved state Panneerselvam government’s ordinance to enable holding of Jallikattu.