Jallikattu row: Tamil Nadu CM O Panneerselvan to innaugurate bull taming sport tomorrow

People continue to flock to Chennai’s Marina Beach in support of the Jallikattu. (ANI)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam is scheduled to inaugurate Jallikattu at Alanganallur tomorrow morning at 10 AM. Earlier in the day in a major development, Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao, who also holds additional charge of Tamil Nadu, gave his concurrence for the emergency ordinance to hold Jallikattu sport.o promulgate an ordinance to hold Jallikattu.

A day after the Centre gave its nod for the ordinance and passed it on to President Pranab Mukherjee for clearance, Vidyasagar Rao is scheduled to reach Chennai today to promulgate an ordinance to hold ‘Jallikattu’, which was banned by the Supreme Court on May 2014.

Earlier in the day, senior AIADMK leader M Thambidurai on Saturday said that ordinance allowing bull-taming sport Jallikattu will come into effect by evening. Thambidurai, speaking to media after meeting President Pranab Mukherjee, said the assent over ordinance is still awaited.

“We strongly believe by today evening the ordinance on Jallikattu will come into effect,” Thambidurai said. He said that Ex-TN Chief Minister Lt Jayalalithaa had many times raked the issue, however, it was turned down by Centre. “Issue of Jallikattu was in concurrent list & therefore late Amma stressed the need to solve it but Centre omitted our request,” he added. He also slammed opposition DMK of inactivity in the issue.

“DMK was in power for a long time, why didn’t they take this matter up, they’ve failed in this, which is why we’re at this juncture,” he said. Slamming centre, he said that party lawmakers were not given appointment over the issue. “In last 1 year our MPs came a number of times to seek appointment of PM but couldn’t get one, disappointing,” Thambidurai said.

For the last few days the state has been witnessing widespread protest over the ban on Jallikattu, with filmstars and sportsmen juming in support of agitators, stressing that the sport is the internal part of the state’s culture and should be allowed to held.