Jallikattu row: Suriya demands unconditional apology from PETA

Tamil star Suriya has issued a legal notice to animal rights advocacy group PETA for its claim that the actor was supporting Jallikattu to promote his upcoming movie “Si3”, saying this has caused “mental stress” to him and asked the NGO to apologise or face legal proceedings. (PTI)

Tamil star Suriya has issued a legal notice to animal rights advocacy group PETA for its claim that the actor was supporting Jallikattu to promote his upcoming movie “Si3”, saying this has caused “mental stress” to him and asked the NGO to apologise or face legal proceedings.

In a notice dated January 20, 2017, the actor’s advocate R Vijay Anand said that Suriya had reiterated his commitment and support for the bull taming sport on several occasions in the past and there was no need for him to indulge in “cheap publicity.”

You May Also Like To Watch This:

The notice was issued to PETA India, its India CEO Poorva Joshipura and two other office-bearers.The “mischievous and slanderous comments” has lowered my client’s reputation, Anand said in the notice, alleging that they were made with “malafide intention and ulterior motive knowing fully well that it is untrue.”

It has also caused “mental agony and stress” to him and his family members and his fans, he said.”My client voiced his opinion on an issue which is identified with Tamil culture, pride and tradition for almost 300 years and as a Tamilian he is fully entitled to do so,” Anand said.

He urged PETA India, Joshipura and the two others to issue an “unconditional apology” in writing to Suriya within seven days of receipt of the notice and release the same to media, “failing which, my client shall be constrained to initiate appropriate legal proceedings against you,” he warned.

Suriya had earlier lambasted PETA India for its opposition to Jallikattu, saying it was “paradoxical to see those aiding extinction of native breeds talk about cruelty to animals in the bull-taming sport”.