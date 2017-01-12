Jallikattu row: Supreme Court blow to Tamil Nadu, plea to lift ban rejected

In a major blow to Tamil Nadu, the Supreme Court on Thursday turned down a plea seeking its intervention to pass judgment on Jallikattu before Saturday. (PTI)

In a major blow to Tamil Nadu, the Supreme Court on Thursday turned down a plea seeking its intervention to pass judgment on Jallikattu before Saturday. During a hearing, the apex court observed it is “unfair to ask bench to pass order.” The court also said the draft of Jallikattu judgement has been prepared but it is not possible to deliver it before Saturday, when it is to be organised in Tamil Nadu. There has been a growing chorus for holding bull taming sport Jallikattu, with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam writing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the Centre to consider promulgating an ordinance to enable the conduct of the sport.

Notably, the top court had earlier dismissed the plea of the Tamil Nadu government seeking review of the 2014 judgement banning use of bulls for jallikattu events in the state and bullock-cart races across the country.

Watch this video

With Tamil Nadu asking the Centre to promulgate an ordinance to enable the smooth conduct of bull taming sport Jallikattu, the government today said “things are ready from our side” but insisted that it would wait for the Supreme Court decision regarding the issue. Environment Minister Anil Madhav Dave who met a delegation led by Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha M Thambidurai regarding this issue also blamed the previous Congress-led UPA government for including bulls in the list (of animals prohibited from being exhibited or trained as performing animals).

Dave asserted that there was no ill-treatment with the bulls during the performance of the sport and expressed confidence that the Supreme Court will look into all these aspects while giving its decision so that the people can celebrate their festivals with full pleasure.

After filmstar Kamal Hassan defended Jallikattu, saying all those who hate the bull sport should give up on biryani too, Dave had wondered why cognizance was not being taken when the sport is animal friendly and non violent.

(With PTI inputs)