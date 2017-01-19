Jallikattu row: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar says ‘Pongal is the biggest festival in Tamil Nadu, bigger than Holi and Diwali’

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. Courtesy: Twitter

Jallikattu row: Even as the Jallikattu row is grabbing the public imagination and protests are rising across Tamil Nadu with people demanding the ban on this integral part of the festival celebrations be lifted, spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar has stepped into the issue and said, “Pongal is the biggest festival in Tamil Nadu, bigger than Holi and Diwali, and Jallikattu is an integral part of Pongal.” While that does not really indicate whether he is canvassing for removal of the ban yet the comment by the founder of the Art of Living Foundation would come as a big boost for all the protesters who have gathered in tens of thousands across the state in general and Chennai’s Marina beach in particular.

Sri Sri is a votary of peace and he has spread that message globally. His comment comes close in the wake of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam meeting PM Narendra Modi in Delhi today. While PM said the matter was sub-judice, he did indicate that Centre would be supportive of the state government on the issue.



Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss on Jallikattu and the drought condition that are prevailing the state. PM Modi assured the TN chief minister and said that Prime Minister Modi has said that he gives highest importance to cultural values of the state and has assured that he will extend full support. The CM has given his letter to PM saying that ban on ‘jallikattu’ must be lifted and centre should draft on an ordinance on it soon.