Jallikattu row: Sasikala Natarajan writes to PM Modi, urges for a promulgation of ordinance

As controversies over the ban of ‘Jallikattu’ continues amid several appeals seeking permission for a go ahead to the bull-taming sports during the Pongal festival in the state, the AIADMK General Secretary Sasikala Natarajan, today, in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urged for a promulgation of the ordinance for Jallikattu.

In the letter addressed to the Prime MInister, the AIADMK supremo mentioned, “This sporting event is inextricably linked to the rural, agrarian customs, practices and psyche of the Tamils and also helps in the conservation of native germplasm, since Bulls with excellent physical attributes alone are reared for this Sport.”

Further intensifying the claim seeking permission to conduct the traditional sports during the harvesting festival, Pongal, in the state, AIADMK Member of Parliament (MP)s will, today, be meeting PM Modi and submit a petition seeking the promulgation of the ordinance.

Earlier in the day, Union Environment Minister Anil Mahadev Dave had asserted that he will be meeting the Prime Minister for his guidance in the matter and will discuss the pros and cons regarding the same.

As the Supreme Court continues its stand to oppose the bull-taming festival, citing animal welfare issues, Sasikala Natarajan, in the letter to the PM stated,”The Bulls specially reared for the purpose are tamed by ardent youths and this sport is not in the least cruel to animals, unlike other sporting events involving Horses, Camels and other animals. No cruelty is practiced on the animals per se.”