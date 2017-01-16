Jallikattu row: Please stop hurting Trisha, don’t weaken our case by slandering, says Kamal Haasan in support of the actress

In her statement, Trisha emphasizes that she is proud of her Tamil identity.

Actress Trisha Krishnan found herself at the center of the Jallikattu controversy after her Twitter account was hacked. Following the uproar on social media, the actress deactivated her Twitter account and then she made a statement about being a proud Tamilian by birth who has never opposed the sentiments of Tamilians.

In her statement, Trisha emphasizes that she is proud of her Tamil identity. She clearly stated that she is deeply hurt about by the filthy language being used against her despite her clarifications on jallikattu. She also pointed out that her Twitter account was hacked and a tweet was sent out from it which placed her in a very insensitive light with her fans. She repeatedly stated that she does not oppose jallikattu and that the people who are saying so have vested interests in targeting her and alienating her from her audience.

Prominent Tamil actors including Kamal Haasan, Arvind Swami and Radhika Sarath Kumar took to Twitter to support the actress who was being targeted.

Kamal Haasan tweeted, “Please don’t hurt Ms.Trisha.”

[LINK: What Kamal Haasan meant when he said if you want a ban on jallikattu, ban biriyani]

Pls stop hurting MsTrisha.அவர்க்கும் நமக்குமுள வேற்றுமை ஊரறியட்டும் கன்னியும் வாழ நம் காளையும் வாழ வழி செய்வோம். தர்க்கம் தொடர்க நேசத்துடன் — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) January 14, 2017

You may choose to disagree, but be respectful when u express that difference of opinion. What happpened to @trishtrashers is not OK. — arvind swami (@thearvindswami) January 14, 2017

Sarathkumar &myself support #jallikattu .He was the first person who started agitation in Madurai in 2014 with jallikattu associations. http://t.co/4dPLy07ELs — Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) January 14, 2017

Although Trisha has issued her statement and deactivated her Twitter account, the actress is still being trolled on social media with abusive text messages.