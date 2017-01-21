Jallikattu row: PETA issues statement, hopes bloodsports will end worldwide one day

Massive crowd at Chennai’s Marina Beach, people continue to gather in support of the bull taming sport Jallikattu. (ANI)

As the row over Jallikattu seems to be partially over for the time being as the Tamil Governor Vidyasagar Rao gave his concurrence for the emergency ordinance to hold Jallikattu sport in the state, the PETA has issued a statement saying that it continued to hope that one day all bloodsports will be relegated worldwide to history books, even if that day was not today. It also said that as the judgement is still pending in the Supreme Court, the issue continued to be subjudice, adding that cruelty to animals, children, elderly, and so on, is morally repugnant.

Earlier in the day, Vidyasagar Rao gave his clearance Jallikattu ordinance. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam is scheduled to inaugurate Jallikattu at Alanganallur tomorrow morning at 10 AM. While the bill to replace Ordinance will be tabled in state assembly on January 23. AIADMK chief Sasikala Natrajan also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his support for the ordinance.

Senior AIADMK leader M Thambidurai had earlier said that ordinance allowing bull-taming sport Jallikattu will come into effect by evening. Thambidurai, speaking to media after meeting President Pranab Mukherjee, said the assent over ordinance is still awaited.

“We strongly believe by today evening the ordinance on Jallikattu will come into effect,” Thambidurai said. He said that Ex-TN Chief Minister Lt Jayalalithaa had many times raked the issue, however, it was turned down by Centre. “Issue of Jallikattu was in concurrent list & therefore late Amma stressed the need to solve it but Centre omitted our request,” he added.

He also slammed opposition DMK of inactivity in the issue. “DMK was in power for a long time, why didn’t they take this matter up, they’ve failed in this, which is why we’re at this juncture,” he said. Slamming centre, he said that party lawmakers were not given appointment over the issue. “In last 1 year our MPs came a number of times to seek appointment of PM but couldn’t get one, disappointing,” Thambidurai said.