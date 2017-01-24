Jallikattu row: Pakistanis, jehadis and naxals hijacked protests, claims Subramanian Swamy

Subramanian Swamy said that the Tamil Nadu government must evict all the Elis, Naxals, drug peddlers and addicts from Marina beach since the protests had been taken over by the “Porkis”. (PTI)

Controversial BJP leader Subramanian Swamy reflected on the unrest in Tamil Nadu over the ban on jallikattu and accused Naxals, Jehadis and Pakistanis (Porkis) of taking over the movement. Swamy went on his official Twitter handle and said that the Tamil Nadu government must evict all the Elis, Naxals, drug peddlers and addicts from Marina beach since the protests had been taken over by the “Porkis”. Swamy had even gone on to ask for the Presidents’ rule to be implemented in the state. He had asked for the CRPF, the BSF and the army to be mobilised for a strike at the protest and said that it was a ‘now or never’ to recover the state from Naxals, Jehadis and Pakistanis.

When the Tamil Nadu police finally managed to disperse the crowd off to bring some normalcy to the city of Chennai, Swamy said that the back of Pakistanis’ violent behaviour had been busted and all that was left for the police to do was to hunt for them and put them into detention. Swamy further continued the ridiculous line of statements and said that the “Porkis” not only lived in the city sewer but the gutter flowed out whenever they spoke. He added that it was good to see them scampering in fear and running for cover.

Earlier yesterday, the Tamil Nadu police on Monday shad dispersed protesters from Marina Beach in Chennai after negotiation. Protesters had sung national anthem even as they demanded half day time to discuss the ordinance. “The fact is that after the introduction of the ordinance, it will be introduced in assembly,” Police said. It has been learned that routes leading to Marina Beach have been closed.