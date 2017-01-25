Jallikattu row over in Tamil Nadu, now Kambala raises its head in Karnataka; BJP, Congress jump on bandwagon

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader B.S. Yeddyurappa said Kambala celebrations are a must and government should give permission to practice it as it is a very important issue. (PTI)

After a long protest over ban on Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu, now Karnataka wants Centre to lift ban on Kambala. Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader B.S. Yeddyurappa said Kambala celebrations are a must and government should give permission to practice it as it is a very important issue. Before this, Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday was quoted saying that an ordinance can be brought to legalize the traditional practice of buffalo race in coastal districts. Meanwhile, Karnataka Congress announced a protest in Bengaluru.

Kambala is a traditional Buffalo Race that was practiced in Karnataka till 2014. After being criticized by animal right activists for the cruel treatment of buffaloes the Central government banned the practice in 2014. In the race, people ride on buffaloes and the animal is whipped to make them run faster. The Kambala committee is likely to protest on January 28 in Moodbidri in Dakshina Kannada district in which, a buffalo race is also likely to take place.

“Kambala is a rural sport that is especially organised in the coastal region. We do not have any opposition to it. It is in court now and is coming up for hearing. We will see what will happen and if there is a necessity, an ordinance can be brought. Assembly session will start from February 6. After talking to the legal department, we will take a decision. But we are in favour of Kambala,” said Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah.

Meanwhile, a demand to lift ban from another traditional sport Hori Habba has floated up in some part of Shivamogga in Karnataka. A resolution to lift the ban from this sport is also passed. Hori Habba is a traditional practice of bull-taming. This is a game where people try to catch the bulls which is dangerous for both, the contestant and the bull. Stampedes were also reported as a regular thing in this game. After death of two people during this practice, the district administration imposed a ban on the practice.