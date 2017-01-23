Jallikattu row: New political crackdown in Chennai; protests to fade away?

This move may be considered a political crackdown as it came on the same day when the state assembly is speculated to be discussing the Jallikattu ban issue after the Governer’s address. (PTI image)

Following a long, what seems an unending protest, against the Jallikattu ban, the police took and advisory-based action and began to remove a number of protesters demonstrating at Chennai’s Marina beach. Interestingly, this move may be considered a political crackdown as it came on the same day when the state assembly is speculated to be discussing the issue after the Governer’s address. Reports and visuals on TV channels showed that scores of protestors at the Marina beach were being removed by the cops indicating the probable end to the protests which went on for a week. Notably, the protests were backed by political parties like AIADMK and DMK.

Earlier, it appeared that the protesters were winning the battle while the uprising seemed to be heading towards a mutual conclusion. Otherwise, it seemed like an unending saga of points and counter-points. The protestors appeared to have decided to continue the struggle till they get to organise the sporting event which has a big significance in the tradition and culture of the state. These people, comprising mostly of youth, did not buy the AIADMK’s decision to issue and ordinance for holding Jallikattu. The police crackdown at the beach has been criticised by the protestors. The police had also physically been shifting protesters from Coimbatore as well.

According to PTI, the move by the police came after an ‘advisory’ was issued which reportedly directed the people to end the ‘disciplined and peaceful’ protest as their ‘purpose has been fully achieved.’ The advisory released to the media, said that the protests were, ‘staged in a disciplined and peaceful manner without causing inconvenience to the general public and hindrance to the traffic.’ It added, “In fact, the participants have been assisting the police throughout and have cooperated well in the maintenance of Law and Order and regulation of traffic. The Government of Tamil Nadu has taken every initiative and has conducted Jallikattu yesterday at various places all over Tamil Nadu to fulfil the aspirations of the people of Tamil Nadu.”

Today, after the Governer’s address to the Assembly, the state government could move a bill to amend the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

(with PTI inputs)