Jallikattu row: MK Stalin slams crackdown by cops at Marina Beach, dubs it ‘anti-democratic’

Jallikattu row: After police used force in Chennai to expel the protesters from Marina beach on Monday morning, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) working president MK Stalin criticised the action against protesters at and demanded lifting of the ban on Jallikattu and a permanent solution for holding it. Stalin was quoted by ANI as saying that it’s highly condemnable that force was being used to disperse the peaceful crowd who were ‘fighting democratically’. Stalin, who is the opposition leader in the state assembly, said in a statement,”It is condemnable that instead of holding talks with peaceful protesters, it has been attempted to end protests using police with an authoritarian mindset.”

Heavy police force was deployed at Chennai’s Marina Beach early this morning. The Chennai police started removing scores of protesters who were demonstrating at the Marina beach for the past one week so as to seek a permanent solution for organising the bull-taming sport ‘Jallikattu’. In the wake of Jallikattu protest, the police requested the protesters at Marina Beach to end the protest and move out as the ‘goal was achieved’, but later the police forcefully evicted people from the ground.

Undeterred by the police threats and the lathi charge thereafter, protesters started singing the national anthem ‘Jana Gana Mana’ as police tried to remove them from Chennai’s Marina Beach. Routes leading to Chennai’s Marina Beach were later closed and barricading was put up by police to prevent people from assembling there.

Supporters were also seen forming a human chain at Chennai’s Marina Beach in protest. The action comes on a day when the state Assembly is expected to discuss the matter after the customary Governor’s address.