Jallikattu row: Minister Pon Radhakrishnan warns govt over unnecessary PETA interference

Youngsters stage a protest condemning the ban on Jallikattu at Tamukkam in Madurai. (PTI)

With people in Tamil Nadu coming out on streets by the tens of thousands leading to shops being closed and affecting daily life in various other ways in a big show of support for Jallikattu festival, with the intention of putting pressure on state and Central governments to act against the ban imposed by the Supreme Court , the political authorities at both Centre and state levels are rushing to find a viable solution. While Chief Minister O Panneerselvam has surprisingly announced today that Jallikattu will be organised in ‘1-2 days’ after sending a draft ordinance to Centre, he had met PM Narendra Modi yesterday and been assuered of full support in measures state government may decide to take, Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan too weighed in in favour of the fest and told the media that he “Will meet Environment Minister Anil Dave and will also try and meet Home Minister also. Trying our best.”

Considering that the NGO People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) was the root cause of the problem, having highlighted the cruelty to the animals during the celebrations, the minister added, “Government should keep an eye on PETA because they are interfering unnecessarily in our traditional things.