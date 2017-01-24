Jallikattu row: Kamal Haasan says borders are man-made, don’t hate Pakistan

While political leaders like BJP’s Subramanian Swamy alleged that the Pakistanis and ISI had infiltrated the protests, Haasan kept a calm head and asked the people to not hate the neighbours. (Reuters)

Filmstar Kamal Haasan on Tuesday addressed the media over the violence during the protests against jallikattu ban the video of a policeman setting an auto on fire, saying that he was equally shocked and hoped for some sort of explanation so that the people could calm down. He added that no law or legal system was infallible. While political leaders like BJP’s Subramanian Swamy alleged that the Pakistanis and ISI had infiltrated the protests, Haasan kept a calm head and asked the people to not hate the neighbours. He added that he wanted to abolish the borders as they were a man-made creation. Haasan said that if he was born in 1924, he would have sat down with Mahatma Gandhi and asked for unity between India and Pakistan.

What is this. Please explain some one pic.twitter.com/MMpFXHSOVk — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) January 23, 2017

My request to the police minister.Stop harrassing peacful protesters of TN and Marina.Let the CM offer solutions arrived upon @ the assembly — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) January 23, 2017

He further said that there was no need to ban PETA, as demanded by some of the agitators on marina beach and spoke about India being a democracy and things could be regulated. Speaking of the ban, he said that the people have been demanding the same thing for 20 years. he admitted to being one of the early agitators of the law as it showed double standard.

Earlier on Monday, the actor retweeted a viral video on twitter showing a man in police uniform committing arson by lighting up an auto-rickshaw. The video was then retweeted over 11,000 times. The violence erupted following the arson as Tamil Nadu police attempted to evacuate the Marina beach of nearly 10,000 protesters. According to IE, Chennai Police Commissioner S George said that the concerned video would be sent for scientific investigation.