Jallikattu row: Govt has to bend before will of people, says BJP leader S Prakash

Hailing the decision of the Tamil Nadu Government to issue an ordinance permitting Jallikattu, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday said government has to bend before the will of the people. “The Tamil Nadu Government has issued an ordinance permitting Jallikattu in the state. The state government has to bend before the will of the people. Ultimately, it is people power that matters in democracy, has proved once again,” BJP leader S Prakash told ANI. Prakash also demanded that similar ordinance should also be issued by the state government for permitting Kambada, which was also banned in South Kannada district.

“Kambada also needs to be allowed by the government. I hope the judiciary understand the sentiments of the people and act accordingly,” he added. Tamil Nadu Governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao yesterday approved the ordinance issued by the state government revoking ban on Jallikattu. Chief Minister O Panneerselvam will inaugurate the sport at Alanganallur in Madurai today. Other ministers of the state will also inaugurate the traditional bull-taming sport in their respective districts. The Bill to replace today’s ordinance passed by the Governor on Jallikattu, will be tabled in the state assembly when the first assembly session begins on January 23.

Panneerselvam informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the ordinance promulgated by the state government and said that Jallikattu is to be conducted with customary fervor with all necessary safeguards. From the past five days, Chennai’s Marina Beach has been thronged by massive crowd demanding to lift the ban of the traditional sport. The Tamil Nadu Government had earlier sent an ordinance on Jallikattu to the Home Ministry, which was passed by the Centre yesterday. The ordinance was later sent to President Pranab Mukherjee for his assent.