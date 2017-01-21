Jallikattu Row: Governor approves bull taming sports, 10 developments

This ordinance has been brought in with the support of Centre, PM continously supported the cause, says Tamil Nadu CM. (ANI)

In a major development today, Tamil Nadu Governor Vidyasagar Rao gave his concurrence for the emergency ordinance to hold Jallikattu sport in the state. After the major victory for the people of the state who were protesting against the ban of the sport, the AIADMK Supremo Sasikala thanked the Centre for its support of the sport to be organised in the state. Earlier in the day, he party leaders also met President Pranab Mukherjee on the issue. Here are the ten biggest development on the issue.

1) Speaking to media persons. Tamil Nadu CM O Pannerselvam thanked PM Narendra Modi for Centre’s support on Jallikattu. He said that the sport will be held in the state amid fervour with all precautions needed. Since ordinance will last for six months, in coming assembly session the state governmnt will formulate new law so Jallikattu takes place without hindrance, he said.

2) Congress leader Salman Khurshid said that the matter could still go to the Supreme Court. He also added that the emergency ordinance will not resolve the problem, therefore there has to be a long term solution.

3) AIADMK supremo Sasikala thanked the Centre for its support for Jallikattu to be held in the state.

4) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam is scheduled to inaugurate Jallikattu at Alanganallur tomorrow morning at 10 AM.

5) Leaders of AIADMK also met President Pranab Mukherjee on issue earlier in the day.

6) The day also saw train services causing disbance for passengers due to protests.

7) Protests were on Chennai’s Marina beach and other parts of the state, with people continued to protest against the ban on Tamil Nadu earlier in the day.

8) The Union Law Ministry and Home Ministry yesterday cleared the ordinance yesterday and had sent to to the president for his clearance.

9) Commenting upon the Jallikattu row, BJP leader Ram Madhav today said, Government fully respects the sentiments and culture of Tamil people.

10) People in Goa’s capital Panaji gather in support of bull-taming sport Jallikattu.