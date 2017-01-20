Jallikattu row: DMK Working President MK Stalin detained by cops 

DMK men stopped trains by breaking barriers to halt a train at Chennai Egmore railway station. (ANI)

The traditional and religious Jallikattu controversy is acquiring ever greater political significance with political leaders looking to follow the example of the public on streets to show their support by organising various dharnas – the row over the fest has been very peaceful with everyone concerned highlighting the importance of keeping it free of violence. Among the leaders agitating on streets today is the DMK party whose leaders participated in a ‘rail roko’ agitation. With senior leaders in attendance, DMK men stopped trains by breaking barriers to halt a train at Chennai Egmore railway station. Among those present at the scene were MP Kanimozhi too. However, the police moved in thereafter and detained DMK Working President Stalin was taken into preventive custody. The reason provided by the police was his role in halting a train.

Earlier in the day, Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi appeared in the matter before the Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice of India Jagdish Singh Khehar. He stated before CJI court that Jallikattu judgement should be deferred till next week as Union & State governments are trying to solve the issue.

Speaking to the media at the protest site, DMK leader Kanimozhi, who is the daughter of party chief M Karunanidhi, said, Working president requested state government for an all-party meeting on the issue for demanding enactment of emergency law for Jallikattu.”

Surprisingly, after meeting PM Narendra Modi yesterday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam today said that the Jallikattu festival is likely to be held in ‘1-2 days’. Significantly, he received support from PM Modi over any steps that the Tamil Nadu government would take over the issue.

Also, Centre has also moved the Supreme Court on Friday over Jallikattu issue and asked for a delay in the final judgement o which the apex court agreed. How that will affect the situation is still to be clarified by the authorities.