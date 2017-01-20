Jallikattu row: DMK announces state-wide ‘rail roko agitation’

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India yesterday said that it may take the legal route if the Centre brings an ordinance to enable the conduct of Jallikattu. (PTI)

As protests over the ban on bull-taming sport, Jallikattu continue to keep Tamil Nadu on the edge, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Friday announced a state-wide ‘rail roko agitation’ where they will create a massive blockade around the state’s railway stations. Party’s Working President M.K. Stalin will protest at the Mambalam Railway Station and MP Kanimozhi will hold the protest at Chennai’s Egmore railway station in support of Jallikattu. Around a lakh of youth have gathered to protest at Chennai’s Marina Beach and also across the state.

The Supreme Court had earlier banned the sport on demand of PETA stating that the sport can be played only if it does not hurt the bulls. But according to supporters this isn't fair as it is something entrenched in their culture.