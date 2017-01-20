Jallikattu row: Ajith Kumar, Suriya join Nadigar Sangam protest in Chennai today

The state-wide protests across Tamil Nadu on Jallikattu ban now has the support of the Nadigar Sangam, which is the South Indian Artists Association. The Nadigar Sangam has decided to observe a dawn to dusk silent protest in Chennai today.
Actor Ajith Kumar has joined the Nadigar Sangam protest to extend his support for the Jallikattu supporters. This is an unusual move by the actor who is known to be publicity-shy and keeps away from public functions including events that are related to the Tamil film industry.
Exclusive:#Thala #Ajith at the #NadigarSangamProtest for #Jallikattu
Stills -1#JusticeforJallikattu pic.twitter.com/IltGfcnGmc
— JusticeForJallikattu (@iam_K_A) January 20, 2017
#Thala #Ajith & #Shalini madam at #NadigarSangam protest #jallikattu #Jallikattuprotest #JusticeforJallikattu pic.twitter.com/lfYIRykeUu
— JusticeForJallikattu (@iam_K_A) January 20, 2017
A simple infographic on why #jallikattu is so essential to all of us. Nicely done???? #JusticeforJallikattu will happen soon +vely. pic.twitter.com/ESz8ngr1Eg
— Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) January 20, 2017
#Suriya At @Suriya_offl #NadigarSangam #SilentProtest #JusticeforJallikattu @nasser_kameela @VishalKOfficial @Karthi_Offl @NadigarsangamP pic.twitter.com/qAgPSkDzaU
— TimesOfCinema (@TimesOfCinema) January 20, 2017
Actor Suriya also marked his presence at Nadigar Sangam protest.
He Came
He Took Part In #MarinaProtest With Youngsters
He Went In Style Without Any Noise
Thats @Suriya_offl For u???? pic.twitter.com/ij63CI51gm
— Troll Kollywood (@TKollywood) January 20, 2017
#Suriya and @rajsekarpandian at the #Marinaprotest.. Good to see them being part of the crowd & not taking any spotlight.. @Suriya_offl ???? pic.twitter.com/1d7xFSZujh
— Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) January 20, 2017
#Ajith and #Suriya are one of the early ones to attend the dawn to dusk protests. #Jallikattu http://t.co/mBicGdLPJk #NadigarSangam pic.twitter.com/rLUfdgTahi
— Prakash Upadhyaya (@prakashkl) January 20, 2017
Read Also: Who is Ajith Kumar, is he the successor and how close was he to Jayalalithaa?
Read Also: Will Thala emerge as Thalaivi’s successor?
Nadigar Sangam chief Nasser has requested that the media coverage should stay focused on the young Tamilians who are at the forefront of the peaceful protests at Marina beach.
Read Also: What Kamal Haasan meant when he said if you want a ban on jallikattu, ban biriyani too
Nadigar Sangam also issued press releases asking media not to cover the silent protest that is taking place at Nadigar Sangam ground today.
All prominent actors of the Tamil film industry are expected to join and extend their support today by actively taking part in the Nadigar Sangam protest.