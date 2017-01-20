Jallikattu row: Ajith Kumar, Suriya join Nadigar Sangam protest in Chennai today

Actor Ajith Kumar has joined the Nadigar Sangam protest to extend his support for the Jallikattu supporters. (Twitter)

The state-wide protests across Tamil Nadu on Jallikattu ban now has the support of the Nadigar Sangam, which is the South Indian Artists Association. The Nadigar Sangam has decided to observe a dawn to dusk silent protest in Chennai today.

Actor Ajith Kumar has joined the Nadigar Sangam protest to extend his support for the Jallikattu supporters. This is an unusual move by the actor who is known to be publicity-shy and keeps away from public functions including events that are related to the Tamil film industry.

A simple infographic on why #jallikattu is so essential to all of us.

Actor Suriya also marked his presence at Nadigar Sangam protest.

He Came

He Took Part In #MarinaProtest With Youngsters

He Went In Style Without Any Noise

#Suriya and @rajsekarpandian at the #Marinaprotest.. Good to see them being part of the crowd & not taking any spotlight..

Nadigar Sangam chief Nasser has requested that the media coverage should stay focused on the young Tamilians who are at the forefront of the peaceful protests at Marina beach.

Nadigar Sangam also issued press releases asking media not to cover the silent protest that is taking place at Nadigar Sangam ground today.

All prominent actors of the Tamil film industry are expected to join and extend their support today by actively taking part in the Nadigar Sangam protest.