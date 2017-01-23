Jallikattu row: Actor Rajinikanth’s tweet appeals to protesters to end protest

Rajinikanth asked Jallikattu protesters to end protest.(Twitter/ AP)

Actor Rajinikanth has asked Jallikattu protestors to end their protest as some “miscreants” are trying to hijack the protest and bring bad name to them. Rajinikanth on Monday came out with his appeal on Twitter where he wrote a page in Tamil insisting the protesters to end their protest.

The actor came out in favour of the bull-taming sport along with AR Rahman and other top tamil actors four days ago. Daughter of Rajinikanth, Soundarya who was targetted for being a member of People Ethical Treatment for Animals tweeted earlier saying that she fully supports Jallikattu.

“We as a family strongly support our #Traditions and #Values #ISupportJallikattu #SaveJallikattu,” Soundarya posted on her Twitter page. “Clarifying to those who think I’m a member of PETA, it is false. I am not a member of PETA and I support #Jallikattu entirely. Hats off to the student community (sic),” Indian Express wrote.

Rajinikanth and family have come out fully in support of the cultural sport. Similarly, Dhanush and his other daughter also tweeted in support of the traditional Tamilian cultural sport.

Rajinikanth has also expressed his support for the sport, acording to Indian Express, he said, the tradition of Jallikattu should be allowed to continue with some regulations to avoid injuries. On Friday, he even took part in the silent protest at the Nadigar Sangam against the ban along with other Tamilian actors.

Thousands of people have occupied streets of Tamil Nadu in order to protest. In spite of an ordinance issued to progress with Jallikattu, protesters persist and said unless the ban will be lifted by Supreme Court they won’t budge.