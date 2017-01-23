Jallikattu row: 69 caveat petitions filed in Supreme Court so far

A caveat means that if a petition against Jallikattu is filed before the Supreme Court, it will hear all parties before delivering any verdict. (AP)

69 caveat petitions have been filed in the Supreme Court in the Jallikattu matter till now over a period of three day, and more may be filed.

A caveat means that if a petition against Jallikattu is filed before the Supreme Court, it will hear all parties before delivering any verdict. Earlier, the Tamil Nadu government had filed a caveat in the Supreme Court following the promulgation of the Jallikattu ordinance.

The apex court in its 2014 judgement had said that bulls cannot be used as performing animals, either for Jallikattu events or bullock-cart races in the states of Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra or elsewhere in the country, and had banned their use across the country.

You may also like to watch:

The Centre, yesterday passed the ordinance on Jallikattu, proposed it by the Tamil Nadu Government. The ordinance was placed before the Law, Environment and Culture Ministries before it was passed.

In consultation with Attorney General of India Mukul Rohatgi, the Ministries forwarded the ordinance to President Pranab Mukherjee for his assent.

The Bill to replace the ordinance passed by the Governor on the same, will be tabled in the Tamil Nadu Assembly today.