Jallikattu row: 2 dead, 28 injured during celebrations in Tamil Nadu

Two people have been reported dead, while 28 have been injured, during Jallikattu celebration in Tamil Nadu’s Puddukotai district. Celebration were held in the city after state brought an ordinance to quash Supreme Court imposed ban on the bull-taming sports. Scores of people were gathered at Tamil Nadu’s Puddukotai district where several bulls took part in the celebrations.The incident occured minutes after Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on said that enough security arrangements have been made for sports.

After nearly three-year-long ban, the traditional bull-taming sport ‘Jallikattu’ made a grand return in Tamil Nadu on Sunday. The CM also added that government will bring the draft of a permanent law on Jallikattu in the state assembly soon.

With an ordinance being promulgated for holding jallikattu, the sport was organised in several parts of the state, including Rapoosal in Pudukottai district. Police said two persons were killed when they were gored by a bull during jallikattu at Rapoosal in which several bulls were used and many sportsmen took part.

Meanwhile, 48-year-old Chandramohan, from Jaihindpuram, died due to dehydration in Madurai city when he was taking part in the protests along with students and youths demanding a permanent solution for holding jallikattu, police said. At Tirunelveli, some students, including girls, fainted at a protest venue following which they were given medical treatment, police said.