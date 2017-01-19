Jallikattu protests: PM Narendra Modi meets O Panneerselvam, says ‘Centre would be supportive’

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Paneerselvam in an interview with ANI.

Jallikattu protests: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi today to talk about the current situation of Tamil Nadu and also about the ban on their traditional sport, Jallikattu. Tamil CM submitted a memorandum to the PM addressing all the problems that the state is facing at the moment.

In response to the TN chief minister’s plea, the Prime Minister’s Office twitted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has observed and appreciated the cultural significance of Jallikattu and also said that the matter is presently sub-judice, the Centre would be supportive of steps taken by the State Government. While addressing the other issues, the PM has assured CM Paneerselvam that all possible assistance would be provided to the State of Tamil Nadu to address the drought situation for which a team a central team would be deputed to Tamil Nadu shortly.

Tweets by PMO India-

The Centre would be supportive of steps taken by the State Government. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 19, 2017

PM @narendramodi assured CM Paneerselvam that all possible assistance would be provided to the State to address the drought situation. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 19, 2017

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Paneerselvam in an interview with ANI, “The case in SC is being heard, and the verdict is not pronounced yet. PM Modi said he gives highest importance to cultural values of the state. He assured he will extend full support to us. I gave letter to PM saying that ban on ‘jallikattu’ must be lifted and centre should draft on an ordinance on it”.

The CM flew down to New Delhi to discuss the prospects with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in order to bring an ordinance that would ensure the holding of Jallikattu. He also requested the youth and protesters in TN to give up their agitation over the issue.