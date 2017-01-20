Jallikattu protests: Heavens won’t fall, stop protesting, says former AG Soli Sorabjee

The former AG said that the Supreme Court was a proper forum and must be approached accordingly rather than protesting on the streets against its decision. (ANI)

Former Attorney General Soli Sorabjee reflected on the mass protests against the Supreme Court ban on Jallikattu and said that such protests should be given up for heavens are not going to fall. He said that the Supreme Court was a proper forum and must be approached accordingly rather than protesting on the streets against its decision. Earlier today, the central government moved the Supreme Court over jallikattu asking for a delay in the final judgement o which the apex court agreed. The central government remains worried about the law and order situation in the state due to the massive ongoing protests. While the protests have been pleasantly organised and peaceful, one can never see a spark of violence coming. Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government is reportedly in talks with the centre to find a solution.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Friday assured the protesters that ‘there are full chances that Jallikattu will be organised within 1-2 days’ even as agitation against the ban on the popular bull-taming sport intensified across the state. Urging protesters to ‘withdraw their protest immediately’, Panneerselvam said his government sent a draft of the amendment to Ministry of Home Affairs this morning. “I believe the draft would be approved in 1-2 days which will pave way for Jallikattu,” the CM had said.

Meanwhile, Oscar winner, A.R. Rahman had called for hunger strike against Jallikattu ban, Congress on Friday backed the former saying that every individual is free to express his opinion. Rehman felts that the sentiments of the people of Tamil Nadu should be respected. Jallikattu was banned on the instruction of the Supreme Court. The apex court in a judgment said very clearly to ban the Jallikattu. The demand, according to Rehman is that it should be allowed that is on the basis of public sentiments which is prevailing in Tamil Nadu.