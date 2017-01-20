Jallikattu protests: Centre moves Supreme Court to delay final judgement, SC agrees

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government is reportedly in talks with the centre to find a solution. (Reuters)

The central government on Friday moved the Supreme Court over jallikattu asking for a delay in the final judgement o which the apex court agreed. The central government remains worried about the law and order situation in the state due to the massive ongoing protests. While the protests have been pleasantly organised and peaceful, one can never see a spark of violence coming. Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government is reportedly in talks with the centre to find a solution.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Friday assured the protesters that ‘there are full chances that Jallikattu will be organised within 1-2 days’ even as agitation against the ban on the popular bull-taming sport intensified across the state. Urging protesters to ‘withdraw their protest immediately’, Panneerselvam said his government sent draft of amendment to Ministry of Home Affairs this morning. “I believe draft would be approved in 1-2 days which will pave way for Jallikattu,” the CM said. He also said the government had detailed discussion with constitutional experts regarding amendments to be enacted on Jallikattu law by the state. “To take up the draft of the amendment further with the Union Govt, I have deputed senior officials of the state to work with Centre,” Panneerselvam said. The Chief Minister had earlier said that all possible legal means would be explored to ensure justice for the state on the issue even as he maintained that it should not be construed that the Centre was “ignoring” the state on the matter.

Meanwhile, Oscar winner, A.R. Rahman had called for hunger strike against Jallikattu ban, Congress on Friday backed the former saying that every individual is free to express his opinion. “Rehman feels that the sentiments of the people of Tamil Nadu should be respected. Jallikattu was banned on the instruction of the Supreme Court. The apex court in a judgment said very clearly to ban the Jallikattu. The demand is that it should be allowed that is on the basis of public sentiments which is prevailing in Tamil Nadu,”