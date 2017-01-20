Jallikattu protestors head for big victory: Here’s how the struggle unfolded today

Jallikattu protests: At the moment, it appears that the protesters are winning the battle and the uprising seems to be heading towards a conclusion finally after what seemed like an unending saga of points and counter-points. (Reuters)

The failed talks between PM Narendra Modi and Tamil Nadu CM O Panneerselvam yesterday took a surprising turn of fate today when the latter, to the delight of the protesters, assured that the ordinance to lift ban on Jallikattu, the two thousand-year-old bull taming sport will be passed in two days and agreed to inaugurate the event himself. So, what now? At the moment, it appears that the protesters are winning the battle and the uprising seems to be heading towards a conclusion finally after what seemed like an unending saga of points and counter-points. With over two lakh protestors have gathered all around Chennai, the primary location being the Marina beach, they seemingly have decided to continue their struggle till they get to organise the event which has a big significance in the tradition and culture of the state.

Now, since Panneeselvam has provided an assurance, the Modi-led Central government can issue a Presidential Ordinance that would end the Supreme Court’s stay on January 7 notification. Meanwhile, as the protests against the ban are intensifying, the SC finally agreed upon the Union government’s request to not pass a judgement on the issue for a week. As it appears, the move has been to prevent the unrest in TN, which essentially means, in a way the protests have stirred not only the government but also the apex court. Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi had pleaded the Supreme Court to ‘hold back’ judgment on Jallikattu since the final order, in any case, might inflame more passion.

Meanwhile, celebrities like AR Rahman, Rajinikanth, Dhanush among others have gone all out to join and support the protests. Even law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has said that the central government has been making efforts to bring a legal solution to Jallikattu. Meanwhile, Minister of State of environment and Forest, Anil Dave said that the Home Ministry had received a proposal from the Tamil Nadu government and the matter was under consideration. He ensured that the matter would be solved in the shortest time possible. The President will meet AIADMK leaders to discuss the issue. There is another way to make sure that the Jallikatti event takes place is if the Tamil Nadu government can come up with a special resolution to lift the ban. Late CM Jayalalithaa had come up with one such resolution, but it was stayed by the court following the opposition by PETA.

Meanwhile, protests at Marina beach, the centre of the statewide uprising are at its peak. The protests increased further after DMK workers staged a rail roko protest showing solidarity with the sport, where Party leader MK Stalin was taken into preventive custody for a brief period and then released. As of now, with multiple new developments every day, it is unlikely that the protestors will lose steam by the time a decision is taken. While, there is a chance that the Supreme Court may put a temporary lifting of Jallikattu ban only to be put later, yet it can easily be considered a win for the protestors.