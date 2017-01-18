Jallikattu protestor buries himself in sand, demands PETA banning

His placard read: “Save Jallikattu, It’s our culture, Ban Peta.”

A Jallikattu protestor on Wednesday buried himself under sand at Chennai’s Marina beach. The man, whose picture was tweeted by news agency ANI, buried his body till neck with a placard in hand. The placard read: “Save Jallikattu, It’s our culture, Ban Peta.” The man was one of the many agitated protestors demanding to revoke the ban on bull-taming sports. At least 12,000 people had gathered at Chennai’s Marina beach protesting the ban. While Government has approached centre to reverse Supreme Court order, opposition DMK is also supporting the sports. Severe protests have been seen since in the region against the decision to legalise the sport. Actors, politicians and other artists from the state have joined the protest against the order of the top court.

Tamil Nadu government has been urging the Centre repeatedly to issue an ordinance for the conduct of Jallikattu, held during the Tamil harvest festival Pongal in mid-January.The mass movement is fast reinventing itself into a huge student movement, with thousands of students pitching in. Protestors are demanding Chief Minister O Panneerselvam’s statement and

Protestors are demanding Chief Minister O Panneerselvam’s statement and banning of PETA in the issue. Not just raising slogans, these students are tweeting pictures using the hashtag #JusticeForJallikattu and videos are being circulated to spread awareness about their time-old tradition, which they are fighting to preserve.

While media focus is mostly on Marina beach, the protests are now spreading across Madurai, Coimbatore and other places as more students are joining in.