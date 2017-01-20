Jallikattu protest: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s statement has come as relief, says DMK Working President MK Stalin

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Working President M.K. Stalin on Friday said the statement of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam has come ‘as a relief’ even as scores of DMK workers, including Stalin himself, were detained for staging ‘rail roko’. (PTI image)

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Working President M K Stalin on Friday said the statement of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam has come ‘as a relief’ even as scores of DMK workers, including Stalin himself, were detained for staging ‘rail roko’. “We’ve been spearheading various protests on Jallikattu. Appreciate efforts by youths,” Stalin said. Earlier in the day, Stalin was taken into preventive custody for joining the ‘Rail Roko Agitation’ at Chennai’s Mambalam.

In a bid to defuse the swelling street protests, Tamil Nadu government today said it will issue an ordinance to ensure the conduct of Jallikattu sport in a day or two and has submitted a draft of it to the Union Home Ministry.

After discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and consultations with legal experts, CM O Panneerselvam announced this morning that the state government will amend a Central act on Prevention of Cruelty to Animals to allow conduct of Jallikattu in the state with Centre’s backing and urged protestors across the state to withdraw their agitation following the likelihood of the bull taming sport to be held in a “day or two.”

Jallikattu remains stalled since May 2014 due to a ban imposed by the Supreme Court, which is due to deliver its verdict on a related case that has been reserved earlier. The widespread pro-Jallikattu protests have lead to charges and counter-charges by political parties, even as the call for legal remedies to revive the bull-taming game is getting louder.