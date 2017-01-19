Jallikattu protest: Now Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev jumps in support of agitators, asks whether cricket will also be banned

Will cricket will also be banned now, he asks. (ANI)

Jumping in support of support of Jallikattu protest today, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev asked whether the government will also ban cricket, which is almost like a religion in the country. He added that the cricket ball is also quite dangerous and had been fatal for so many cricketers.

Earlier in the day ex-Test cricketer K Srikanth asked whether the authorities will also ban boxing as ot is also fatal for pugilists at times. Since Tuesday, thousands of people have gathered in Marina beach in Chennai and rest of the country protesting against the ban on the age old sport. In 2014, the Supreme Court had banned the sport after some activists voiced concerned over it citing cruelty towards the animal.

With pressure mounting on him, state Chief Minister O Pannerselvam met Prime Minister Narendra Modi today over the issue, who assured him all support to save the culture of the state. Both leaders also spoke on the drought situation in the state. The day also say PMK MP and former Union minister Ambumani Ramdoss sitting in front of the prime minister’s residence demanding ordinance by the Centre.

Several filmstars have also come in support of the agitators. Last Saturday, actor Rajnikanth also voiced in support of lifting of the ban stressing that the sport should be allowed in the state as it is part of the culture in tamil Nadu. Actors Suriya Sivakumar and Vijay also came in support of agitators on Tuesday. Surya said that the protests of thousands of agitators show the mood of the people of the state.