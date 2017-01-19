Jallikattu: PMK MP Anbumani Ramadoss sit in protest against ban outside PM Narendra Modi’s residence

Speaking to the media persons, he said that as Prime Minister Narendra Modi had refused to meet hi, he had no other way to protest. (ANI)

With no sign of protest over Jallikattu to die down soon, PMK MP Anbumani Ramadoss too jumped into the fray in support of agitation. The former Union minister sat in support of protesters in front of the prime minister’s residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg in the national capital.Since day before yesterday, agitations are on in several part of Tamil Nadu in protest against the ban on the age old sport by the Supreme Court in 2014.

Earlier in the day, state chief minister O Panneerselvam met the prime minister on the issue. Speaking to media persons soon after meeting the PM, he confirmed of taking up the issue as also the drought situation in the state. He further said that the prime minister has assured all support in saving the culture of the state.

Since Tuesday, thousands of people gathered outside Mariana Beach in Chennai in protest against the ban. They strongly demand that the ban on the Jallikattu be lifted soon. All schools and colleges in rhe state remained closed today in the state due to protests.

Many film stars and cricketers including Ravichandran Ashvin have voiced their support for protesters and said that culture of the state must be protected. Even today former Test cricketer K Srikanth has asked whether the authorities will also ban boxing as pugilists also get injured while fighting in the ring.

