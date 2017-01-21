Jallikattu: Strongly believe ordinance will come into effect by evening, says Thambidurai after meeting President

Thambidurai, speaking to media after meeting President Pranab Mukherjee, said the assent over the issue is still awaited. (PTI)

Senior AIADMK leader M Thambidurai on Saturday said that ordinance allowing bull-taming sport Jallikattu will come into effect by evening. Thambidurai, speaking to media after meeting President Pranab Mukherjee, said the assent over ordinance is still awaited.

“We strongly believe by today evening the ordinance on Jallikattu will come into effect,” Thambidurai said. He said that Ex-TN Chief Minister Lt Jayalalithaa had many times raked the issue, however, it was turned down by Centre. “Issue of Jallikattu was in concurrent list & therefore late Amma stressed the need to solve it but Centre omitted our request,” he added. He also slammed opposition DMK of inactivity in the issue.

“DMK was in power for a long time, why didn’t they take this matter up, they’ve failed in this, which is why we’re at this juncture,” he said. Slamming centre, he said that party lawmakers were not given appointment over the issue. “In last 1 year our MPs came a number of times to seek appointment of PM but couldn’t get one, disappointing,” Thambidurai said.

In the wake of the pro-jallikattu protests in Tamil Nadu, the ruling AIADMK MPs today reached Rashtrapati Bhavan to seek early aproval for an ordinance to facilitate holding of the bull taming sport. Prior to this Home Minister Rajnath Singh had received a proposal from Tamil Nadu government regarding conduction of Jallikattu and a final decision keeping in mind sentiments of the people.

Earlier, PM Modi had assured the Centre’s commitment towards Tamil Nadu and said all efforts were being made to realise the “cultural aspirations” of its people. “We are very proud of the rich culture of Tamil Nadu. All efforts are being made to fulfil the cultural aspirations of Tamil people,” Modi said on twitter. “Central government is fully committed to the progress of Tamil Nadu and will always work to ensure the state scales new avenues of progress,” he added.

As massive protests were seen in support of the bull-taming sport Jallikattu Modi-led centre approved state Chief Minister O Panneerselvam government’s ordinance to enable holding of Jallikattu.