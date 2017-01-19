Jallikattu: Now Tamil women join the movement in one voice – “Don’t mess with Tamil culture and traditions”

We are all Tamilians – media must understand that it is not just students who have a say in this and are protesting, the women of Tamil Nadu are also there to support this movement. (PTI)

Almost 36 hours and still counting – Chennai is witnessing a revolution of sorts – one that will be marked in the state’s history for several reasons. One, the peaceful manner in which students have transformed this into a mass movement is nothing less than a miracle of sorts. Second, women too don’t want to be left behind and they are becoming a part of this ”people” wave that is fast sweeping across the state.

Hundreds of women have joined this movement, particularly housewives who are coming out of their villages and homes along with their children. Some of them have been camping at Marina beach since last evening. And this outpouring of support among women is not confined only to those who are coming from villages. These unusual scenes are playing out across districts, and you can spot women shouting slogans in English, “We want Jallikattu!”

“We are all Tamilians – media must understand that it is not just students who have a say in this and are protesting, the women of Tamil Nadu are also there to support this movement. Every Tamilian has a say on jallikattu – we are showing our support and our families are supporting us, some of us have been camping here for more than two days,” a lady told TV reporters.

Whether you support jallikattu or not, you cannot ignore this never-say-die, passionate spirit of thousands of Tamilians who are supporting the cause and taking to social media to spread awareness about it.

Their demand is that PETA be banned and jallikattu be allowed as a part of their tradition. They are not willing to budge an inch on their stand and they have taken to the streets, raising slogans against PETA.

Through slogans, Youtube videos and even songs that Tamilians are singing to support this movement, the message they are sending out in one voice is simply this: ‘Don’t mess with Tamil culture and traditions.’